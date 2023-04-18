DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man will spend at least the next 36 years in prison after being convicted of the murder of a man whose body he placed in a plastic tote and put into Alum Creek.

Timothy Baldrick, 44, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 36 years — 30 for the murder charge with six additional years for two gun specifications in the case.

“I’d like to applaud the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for their thorough and tenacious investigation,” Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel said in a statement. “But for their expert work as law enforcement officers, Baldrick may not have been brought to justice.”

Baldrick was convicted in the murder of Timothy Marcum, 37, of Columbus, whose body was found June 28, 2021, inside a tote at Alum Creek Lake State Park. A kayaker told police he came across a plastic tote in the water with a human leg sticking out of it.

The sheriff’s office eventually recovered video that exhibited Baldrick shooting Marcum, according to the prosecutor’s office.

In addition to the murder charge, Baldrick was convicted of two tampering with evidence charges and one felony abuse of a corpse charge, the prosecutor’s office said.