COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio builder of pole barns and garages is facing 51 felony charges after previously being sued by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

A Delaware County grand jury indicted Ryan C. Needels of Marion on Thursday, according to a release from Yost’s office. The allegations against Needels include receiving $500,000 in payments from 21 customers without engaging in any construction.

Needels is charged with theft, money laundering, telecommunications fraud, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities.

An investigation into the builder’s business practices began in February 2023, after several complaints were filed about Clear View Construction, which Needels owned. Investigators found that between June 2021 and October 2022, customers were “coaxed into paying substantial sums in advance for the construction of pole barns, garages and other home amenities” that were never built.

Previously, Needels and Clear View were named in an October 2022 civil lawsuit filed by Yost.

A special prosecutor has been assigned to the case.