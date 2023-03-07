DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been a little more than five weeks since a train derailment in Delaware County.

It happened on the evening of Jan. 25 near Curve Road, which is not too far from Sunbury Road. As of March 7, five derailed cars were still at the crash site.

“It was very concerning because there’s been no communication to any of the residents within the area of just either what happened or what their plans are to clean it up and it’s been there for weeks and it’s just sitting,” said Maya Scullin who lives in a neighborhood nearby.

Both Norfolk Southern and Scott Stewart, deputy director of the Delaware County Emergency Management Agency, said no hazardous materials were involved. Stewart happens to live near the crash site as well.

“I’ve been on site,” he said. “As a resident in the area, it’s important for me to make sure the people are safe, the environment’s safe, there’s no evidence of any leaking, there’s no evidence of any impact to the environment, so as we can see right now things appear safe for everybody.”

Among the derailed cars at the crash site is one tanker car. Stewart said he confirmed it was empty at the time of the derailment and was certified as clean by a rail cleaning company. Scullin said she is grateful no hazardous materials were involved but just wishes there was more communication from Norfolk Southern.

“Largely, the frustration is just when will this stuff get cleaned up,” she said.

NBC4 reached out to Norfolk Southern about the situation. The following was sent in an email from the company:

“Two of the cars are currently inaccessible across a creek, and three additional cars are located on private property. Unfortunately, we can’t access those cars until the property owner’s attorney’s allow us that access. Once we have the necessary permission, Norfolk Southern can continue the work to fully remove the scrap. We appreciate the public’s patience while we work through these issues.” Norfolk Southern statement on Delaware County train derailment