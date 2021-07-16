New Genoa Township police station boasts safe room for emergencies

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The new Genoa Township police station has a new feature meant to keep citizens safe even when there’s no one else in the station.

A safe room, located in the lobby just past the front doors, is meant to allow a crime victim to escape their pursuer and call for help.

According to Chief Steve Gammill on Facebook, anyone who is in danger or needs help can lock themselves inside the room and use the phone that goes straight to 911 to call for officers.

The chief says the walls are bullet resistant and will keep a victim safe until officers arrive.

“There have been tragic situations in other cities in the past where someone needing help went to a police station only to find no one there,” Chief Gammill wrote. “We want to make sure that doesn’t happen here.”

The Genoa Township police station is located at 7049 Big Walnut Rd., in Galena.

