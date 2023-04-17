DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has appointed a new acting sheriff after the retirement of its current sheriff became active on Monday.

Chief Deputy Jeffrey Balzer, who has served in that role for the sheriff’s office since 2016, was named the new acting sheriff for the county by the Delaware County Commissioners. He will replace former Sheriff Russell Martin, who retired after 11 years on the job and a more than 40-year career in law enforcement.

“We have gotten to know this fine officer over the last six-plus years,” said Delaware County Board of Commissioners President Jeff Benton, “and we have no doubt he will represent this office and our county with integrity.”

The new acting sheriff, a Springfield, Ohio native, has lived in Delaware County for 37 years with his wife and three children. Balzer graduated from Ohio University and got his first law enforcement job as a deputy sheriff in Champaign County.

He then moved to Delaware County and served for the City of Delaware’s police department before being appointed a deputy U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio. He retired from the U.S. Marshals Service to join the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

Balzer will serve as the acting sheriff for no less than five days and no more than 45 days until a successor to Martin will be appointed by the county’s Republican Central Committee. This is in accordance with the Ohio revised code and due to Martin being a Republican, the Republican committee is tasked with appointing a full-time sheriff.