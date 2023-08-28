DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 47-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash early Monday morning near Lewis Center in Berlin Township.

According to the Ohio State State Highway Patrol, Bennie Fornash was driving a Harley Davidson at 1:41 a.m. going east on Cheshire Road near South Old State Road. As the roads intersect, it becomes a roundabout that is just south of the Berlin Township Fire Department.

OSHP states that Fornash was attempting to take a curve but drove off the right side of the road, hit a curb, overturned, and went off the left side and his a curb inside the roundabout.

Medics pronounced Fornash dead at the scene with OSHP saying alcohol does not appear to be a factor and he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.