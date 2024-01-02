DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Delaware market building dating to 1883 is now home to a new coffee shop run by a mother-daughter duo.

Coastline Coffee Company is now brewing at 7775 Dublin Road in Delaware after launching in late December. Operated by mother and daughter Kym and Elizabeth Hampton, the building has served several tenants throughout the past 141 years, including a convenience store and an ice cream shop.

Built in 1883, the market building is now home to Coastline Coffee Company. (Courtesy Photo/Coastline Coffee Company)

The Hamptons renovated the space to reflect a mid-century modern aesthetic, with eclectic furniture and a green-tiled coffee bar. (Courtesy Photo/Coastline Coffee Company)

The Hamptons renovated the space to reflect a mid-century modern aesthetic, with eclectic furniture and a green-tiled coffee bar greeting patrons as they’re welcomed in. Guests can order espresso, a macchiato, a cortado, a cappuccino and a flavored or signature latte.

For non-coffee drinkers, the menu includes masala chai, matcha, hot chocolate, Italian soda, fruit smoothies and other teas. A variety of baked goods prepared by two local shops, The Underground Baker and The Flour Barn, are also available in the shop.

The Board Charcuterie, a small business known for curating personalized charcuterie boards, also operates a pick-up location out of the historic Delaware building.

Coastline Coffee Company is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Learn more here.