DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A nationwide home builder is constructing more than 650 homes across an 114-acre mixed-use development in west Delaware.

Maronda Homes is building 655 homes as part of a residential and commercial development named “Donovan Farms” on a 114-acre site next to Boulder Park, east of South Section Line Road and west of Houk Road. The site’s preliminary plan was approved by the Delaware Planning Commission on Oct. 4, allowing developers to continue designing before construction.

“This proposal serves as good transition to the established single-family subdivisions located to the northeast, providing needed and varied housing types according to market studies,” states the commission’s report.

A rendering of Maronda Homes’ “Donovan Farms” 114-acre development. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware Planning Commission)

Maronda Homes’ “Donovan Farms” development will sit within a 114-acre site. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware Planning Commission)

A rendering of a home model for Maronda Homes’ “Donovan Farms” 114-acre development. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware Planning Commission)

Plans call for Donovan Farms to yield up to 655 homes, including 255 single-family lots on 74 acres and 360 multi-family units on 38 acres. The development would also be home to 10 acres of commercial development and 32 acres of open green space.

Maronda Homes’ proposal comes as several other developments are taking shape in Delaware. The 273-acre Addison Farms north of downtown Delaware is set to include the “Four Seasons at Addison Farms” with two clusters of homes, 49 single-family homes on 29 acres and 45 single-family homes on 11 acres, and a residents-only clubhouse with a swimming pool, dog park, shuffleboard area, fire pit and pickleball courts

Addison Properties is also constructing 67 single-family homes on 22 acres, also with a residents-only 4,200-square-foot clubhouse on the site, complete with a pool, a playground and event spaces available for rent. In addition, 146 townhomes are set to expand the property by 17 acres. The two-story and three-story townhomes will sprawl a minimum of 1,200 square feet with a two-car garage.

Romanelli & Hughes is constructing 97 single-family homes to continue building out the 473-acre Terra Alta development north of Braumiller Road and west of Berlin Station Road. The plan calls for 43 homes to be built on 27.2 acres, section six of the development, at Bucine Court and Pisa Road, and 54 home on 21.2 acres, section nine, at Elba, Mazzolla and Volterra courts and Stockdale Farms Drive.