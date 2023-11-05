RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle Saturday night in western Delaware County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to police, the crash happened at approximately 9:48 p.m. on Warrensburg Road near Hodges Road in Radnor Township, Delaware County.

Gerald E. Ungashick, 59, of Ostrander, Ohio, was driving a 2008 Harley-Davidson west on Warrensburg Road when the motorcycle drove off the right side of the roadway and flipped over, police said.

Ungashick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ohio state police are continuing to investigate the crash. They do not believe alcohol played a part in the accident.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Delaware County EMS.