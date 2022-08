Surveillance photos of an alleged suspect who DCSO says stole personal items from people at Zoombezi Bay on July 28, 2022.

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly stole multiple personal items, including wallets and phones, while at Zoombezi Bay water park in Powell.

Surveillance image of alleged suspect courtesy of Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

DCSO states that the thefts took place on July 28 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

The suspect allegedly took multiple bags from people that contained wallets, credit cards, and phones, per the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to email Deputy Gaunt at bgaunt@co.delaware.oh.us.