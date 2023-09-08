DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of killing his parents in Delaware was denied bond during a motion hearing Friday.

According to court documents, Mohamed Lamin Kandeh, 25, will remain in jail while facing charges of murder after the fatal shooting of his parents, Mohamed Alusine Kandeh and Bintu Kandeh. In a post-hearing notice to the jail, Delaware County Courts of Common Pleas Judge David Gormley recommended that the defendant be held in jail at least until an order detailing the outcome of the hearing is issued by the court.

On Tuesday prosecuting attorneys filed a motion to deny Kandeh bond because of the seriousness of the case. To deny bond, a judge must find evidence that shows the defendant committed a crime and is a danger to a victim, witness, or community.

“I’m relieved for my community,” Delaware County prosecutor Melissa Schiffel said. “Obviously protecting Delaware County, my citizens is my number one priority and that’s why we filed this bond, motion to keep Lamin in custody during the pendency of this case so that my community is safe.”

Kandah is charged in the deaths of his parents from Sunday. Their daughter, Zainab, told police that after her parents failed to meet her for lunch, she went to the house in the 200 block of Bristol Drive in Delaware and found them lying dead on the kitchen floor. Officers said the two had been shot.

Zainab, told police she feared for their safety and that her brother is “often paranoid or delusional.” Zainab told police she brought a kitchen knife and a boxcutter with her when she went to look for her parents at their home.

Kandeh was taken into custody Monday when Delaware police stopped his car on Maloney Road, about eight miles from the house. It marked the third time Kandeh has been arrested and charged with a violent offense toward his parents or other adults.

In November 2020, Kandeh served jail time and received three years of community control after punching the father of his ex-girlfriend. Crawford County court records said Kandeh was charged with assault and improper handling of a firearm. He was ordered to forfeit all firearms.

In November 2022, Kandeh’s parents filed a report stating their son had been “acting strange” and “appeared very paranoid” and that he had pointed a gun at the father’s head.

Delaware police searched Kandeh’s room and seized two handguns, along with several hundred rounds of ammunition for handguns. Several extended magazines were also found for large capacity assault rifles, along with four bags of Kratom powder, an herbal substance that can produce an opioid-like effect, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse.

Kandeh was charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence. In June, he pleaded to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct and received a $50 fine and 26 days of jail credit. After his initial arrest, Kandeh posted bail on a $5,000 bond.

Among the conditions of that bond were that Kandeh was ordered to have no contact with his father and not possess any firearms or weapons. He was also ordered to have a mental health assessment and comply with any recommendations.

Kandeh’s current case will resume with a grand jury hearing which could bring additional charges.