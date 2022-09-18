LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead after a fatal crash in Liberty Township, Delaware County, Sunday evening.

According to the Delaware post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on Liberty Road near Home Road at approximately 7:08 p.m.

According to police, Patrick A. Petrime, 55, of Ashley, Ohio, was driving a 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray north on Liberty Road when it drove off the right side of the road. The vehicle then hit a ditch and a guardrail, police said.

Petrime was pronounced dead at the scene. OSHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt, and does not suspect alcohol played a role in the crash.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Liberty Township Fire, Delaware County EMS, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, and the Delaware County Engineers Office.

The crash remains under investigation.