POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A local chocolatier is fulfilling her dream of owning an artisan chocolate shop by launching a central Ohio storefront this week.

(Courtesy Photo/Lohcally Artisan Chocolates)

Lohcally Artisan Chocolates is opening its first location at 77 W. Olentangy St. in Powell on Friday. The two-story retail space sprawling 1,597 square feet will showcase the chocolatier’s small-batch, luxury chocolates.

“We’re thrilled to open our first official location in Powell following the tremendous support from the different central Ohio communities we’ve sprouted up in,” said Denise Steele, founder and CEO of Lohcally Artisan Chocolates. “This next step forward is a big one for us as we’re finally able to have our own home space.”

An Ohio native, Steele has been dreaming of opening a chocolate shop since she was little, inspired by the chocolate shop her mother worked at while she was growing up. After leaving a 10-year career at an investment firm, Steele graduated from Ecole Chocolat’s Professional Chocolatier Program and launched Lohcally in 2019.

Since then, the brand has been selling truffles online and at local pop-ups and retailers, including Meza Wine Shop and North Market Dublin Bridge.

Within the new shop, guests can find Lohcally’s and solo and duo truffles, featuring layers of dark, milk, and white chocolates accented with caramels and naturally colored cocoa butters. The store will also offer hot chocolate, tea beverages, and a lounge area with seating.

“We can’t wait to welcome local shoppers and all lovers of chocolate to experience the beautiful, hand-crafted confections we pour our hearts into,” said Steele.

Lohcally’s home in Powell is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Learn more here.