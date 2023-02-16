LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A ramen bar with a location in Grandview Heights is expanding with a second central Ohio restaurant.

Kyushu Ramen Bar is preparing to welcome guests at 6418 Pullman Drive in Lewis Center, owner Leon Zhu announced on Instagram. The expansion is coming after the ramen spot opened its first location in Grandview Heights at 1280 W. Fifth Ave. in April last year.

(Courtesy Photo/Kyushu Ramen Bar)

The bar’s menu boasts nearly a dozen different ramen dishes, including Kyushu Classic Tonkatsu with pork or chicken, soft-boiled egg, mushroom and bamboo shoot, or the Spicy Miso Ramen with corn, cabbage and green onion. Kyushu offers veggie ramen with tofu, bean sprouts, green onion and bamboo shoot.

Rice and stir-fried noodle bowls are also on the menu, including the Yaki Soba bowl with Japanese-style buckwheat noodles, pork or shrimp, cabbage, carrots, scallions and egg. Rounding out the menu is a number of sides and starters, like spring rolls, edamame, dumplings and fried octopus.

An opening date has yet to be announced, but the new Lewis Center spot is nearing the end of construction. Learn more and view the full menu here.