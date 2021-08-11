Illegal voter sentenced in Delaware County

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has been sentenced to a year of community control for illegal voting.

Junhua Chen was sentenced in Delaware County court during the week of July 26, according to the prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel.

Chen received one year of community control sanctions.

In the same week in Delaware County, Justin Davidson was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison for rape and gross sexual imposition.

Brian Hartney was sentenced to 5 years community control sanctions for theft and prohibited acts involving titles.

Doria Jackson was sentenced to 2 years community control sanctions with 21 days in jail for leaving the scene of an accident.

All cases statuses can be found on the Clerk of Courts website: https://clerkofcourts.co.delaware.oh.us