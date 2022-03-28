DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man indicted for getting into a shootout with police on Interstate 71 will be held without bail.

Jonathon Myers appeared in court Monday in Delaware County and conceded to be held without bail, according to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

On March 11, a 12-mile stretch of I-71 was shut down in one direction for hours after an incident between Myers and police. Traffic cameras showed that Myers crashed a 2014 Ford Fusion into a cable carrier on the left side of the road. He got out of the car and began firing at other vehicles.

Once Columbus police arrived, Myers began running in the northbound lanes as police cars and officers closed in on him. After an exchange of gunfire, he fell to the pavement and was arrested.

A trial date for Myers has been set for June 7.