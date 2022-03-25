DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A grand jury has indicted the man who got into a shootout with police on Interstate 71 with multiple counts of attempted murder, assault and illegal use of a firearm.

The indictment was filed Friday against Jonathon Myers in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

On March 11, a 12-mile stretch of I-71 was shut down in one direction for hours after an incident between Myers and police. Traffic cameras showed that Myers crashed a 2014 Ford Fusion into a cable carrier on the left side of the road. He got out of the car and began firing at other vehicles.

Once Columbus police arrived, Myers began running in the northbound lanes as police cars and officers closed in on him. After an exchange of gunfire, he fell to the pavement and was arrested.

One police officer was taken to a hospital.

The same vehicle was believed to have involved in a hit-skip accident about 20 minutes earlier in western Franklin County.

The 27-count indictment did not name any victims but did say that some were police officers and others were in nearby vehicles.