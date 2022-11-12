SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Community members took part in a forum held at Big Walnut High School on Saturday, debating whether teachers and staff should be armed.

Big Walnut Local Schools held the meeting to allow public comment on several proposed changes to weapons policies on campus. The proposed policies could allow teachers and other staff members to be armed on campus, per House Bill 99 which was passed in June.

“I promise you 24 hours of training, no matter who you are is not going to prepare you for that,” said one parent.

The bill allows school systems to allow firearms to be carried by school staff with just 24 hours of training. People on both sides of the argument agree more guns on campus could be the answer to safety in schools, but where they differ is who should be allowed to carry them.

Parents proposed the idea of more school resource officers on campus as an alternative to arming school staff.

Big Walnut Local Schools has not made any decision on the matter. They are also accepting surveys from school community members to weigh-in on potential policy changes.