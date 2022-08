DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl last seen Friday morning.

Mya Aites was last seen leaving with her boyfriend from her foster mother’s home on Miller Paul Road.

Mya is five-feet, three-inches tall. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Detective Leonard at 740-833-2831.