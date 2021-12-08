SWANTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Alert fighter jets may be seen or heard above Delaware, Ohio on Wednesday morning.

The 180th Fighter Wing is set to be conducting a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Wednesday till 11 a.m.

A release from the Ohio National Guard says people living in the Delaware and Middletown areas may hear and possible see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft.

These exercises are conducted on a routine basis as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation Noble Eagle, which was initiated after the September 11 attacks.

The purpose of the event is to exercise coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector,

Federal Aviation Administration and 180th Fighter Wing, according to the Ohio National Guard.