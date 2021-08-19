Father accused of killing his child expected in court Thursday

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — William S. Roberts, who faces murder charges in the death of his one-year old child, is expected in Delaware County Court of Common Pleas Thursday afternoon.

Roberts, 28, was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly killing his daughter during a domestic violence incident near Polaris in July.

Charges against Roberts are:

1 count of aggravated murder

1 count of attempted aggravated murder

1 count of attempted murder

1 count of kidnapping

2 counts of having weapons while under disability

1 count of aggravated robbery

4 counts of robbery

1 count of tampering with evidence

Court documents show that many of the charges carry specifications, which puts the death penalty on the table if Roberts is convicted.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting was reported in the area of Lazelle Road and Worthington Galena Road at approximately 9:26 p.m. on July 20.

Columbus Chief of Police Elaine Bryant said the shooting was a domestic violence situation that started inside the home.

Bryant said Roberts then put the mother and girl into a car, which he crashed, then allegedly carjacked another couple’s vehicle and crashed that car, as well.

Roberts was taken into custody a short while later.

Roberts’ criminal history includes: