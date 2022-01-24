DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The execution of a search warrant resulted in the seizure of more than $100,000 in cash and multiple drugs in Delaware County.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said the warrant was executed as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

In addition to the money, officers confiscated large quantities of fentanyl, crack, cocaine, methamphetamines, marijuana, and multiple guns, three of which had been reported stolen.

The county’s multi-agency Drug Task Force executed the warrant with the assistance of Columbus police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 division.

The post did not state if any suspects were in custody or an address for where the warrant was executed.