DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio seafood restaurant owned by a leading local chef is closing one year after it opened.

Cove at 15 E. Winter Street in Delaware, owned by chef Joshua Dalton, is closing this week and transforming into a new concept, the restaurant announced on social media. The seafood joint’s redevelopment comes after it opened more than one year ago in July of 2022.

“While we love our concept, we’re ready to try some new things,” the restaurant said. “This space has always had the intention of being a playground of ideas and we can’t wait to show you what we have lined up next.”

Cove’s menu features several sea dishes including a creamy lobster bisque, fish tacos and an $80 seafood boil with lobster, crab, shrimp, mussels, clams, sausage, potato and corn. A selection of “from land” offerings, sides and desserts round out the menu.

Dalton’s Winter Street space in Delaware has been home to several concepts that have since relocated, including small plates restaurant Veritas which moved to the Citizens Trust Bank building in 2018, and Italian eatery Speck which moved to downtown Columbus this past February.

However, the restaurant confirmed Cove will not follow its predecessors and relocate. Dalton also owns 1808 American Bistro in Delaware and is developing a French restaurant at North High Street and East Gay Street in downtown Columbus.