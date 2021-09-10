Delaware man sentenced to 130 months in jail for drug charges linked to fatal overdoses

Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Darnell Reeves, 34, of Delaware, Ohio, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Friday, Sept. 10, to 130 months in prison for distributing heroin and cocaine laced with fentanyl that resulted in a series of overdoses.

Reeves was arrested in June 2018 on a federal criminal complaint and has remained in custody since, and was indicted by a grand jury in Sept. 2018.

“Reeves’ narcotics trafficking posed a deadly threat to his victims and brought dangerous and highly addictive drugs into our country and community,” said Special Agent in Charge Vance Callender of HSI Detroit. “HSI brings its national and international network of offices and partnerships to bear against local traffickers to build out international conspiracy cases and hold the leader organizers accountable. We remain deeply committed to working with our local law enforcement partners by providing federal resources, assistance, and a global reach.”

The Delaware County Sheriff praised the work of the Delaware Drug Task Force and other agencies involved.

“Reeves’ actions have contributed to loss of life and the near-death of several others. It is the continued mission of the Delaware County Drug Task Force to reduce the availability of drugs throughout our communities,” said Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin.

