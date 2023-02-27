DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The sheriff whose jurisdiction included northern parts of Columbus announced his plans to retire on Monday.

Sheriff Russ Martin said he would retire effective April 17 after working in Delaware County for around 11 years and 43 years total in law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office. Martin was first appointed sheriff in June 2012 before being elected to the position in November. He won re-election twice, in 2016 and 2020.

The retiring sheriff previously worked in the City of Delaware Police Department and also held the position of Chief of Police for around eight years.

“While we are sad to lose him as a fellow elected official, Commissioners Barb Lewis and Gary Merrell and I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life and thank Sheriff Martin for everything he has done for us and for Delaware County,” said Jeff Benton, the Delaware County Board of Commissioners president.

The county’s commissioners will appoint an interim sheriff and will have 45 days to appoint the person to take over for the rest of Martin’s term — lasting until Dec. 31, 2024 — after he retires.