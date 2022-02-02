COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a winter storm prepares to hit Ohio, those in Delaware County are bracing for snow and icy conditions.

“You never know if we’re going to get a storm like this, so it’s hard to stock,” said Keith Anderson, owner of The Hardware Exchange True Value.

Despite his best efforts to keep shelves full, Anderson said his hardware shop’s snow gear has all but melted away.

“We have some salt left, but snow shovels we’re pretty much out of — I think we have maybe two of those left right now,” said Anderson.

Meanwhile, local homeowners are preparing too.

“We’re prepared, got a little extra food in place, got my tractor and it’s loaded ready to go anytime, I got a generator,” said Gene Cottrill, a lifelong Delaware resident.

With an expected 4 to 8 inches of snow and icy conditions throughout most of the day, Delaware County Emergency Management is stressing weather safety.

“If we’re getting to, you know, a level two or level three snow emergency, really people should be sheltering in place at home,” said Sean Miller, director with Delaware County EMA.

Miller said it’s crucial to have an emergency kit in your car and house.

When using a generator, keep it at least 20 feet away from the house and not inside a garage or near windows.

Lastly, be sure to reach out to 911, only when it’s an emergency.

“Do let your power provider know if your power goes out; the 911 center does not know when your power will come back on,” said Miller.

If you do happen to be out traveling, Delaware County EMA asks that you do so safely, and if at all possible, avoid traveling on the roads.