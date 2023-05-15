DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Efforts in Delaware County are underway to help those less fortunate stay cool this summer.

The county is now accepting donations for its annual Fans For Friends fan drive, collecting new box fans and distributing them to families throughout the county.

Donations can be made to fire departments throughout the county (listed below) seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The drive will continue through Sept. 15 or until cooler weather prevails.

Fire departments/districts

Berlin Township Fire Department (390) 2708 Lackey Old State Rd., Delaware, Ohio 43015

BST&G Fire District (350) 350 W. Cherry St., Sunbury, Ohio 43074

Concord Township Fire Department (340) 7990 Dublin Rd., Delaware, Ohio 43015

Delaware City Fire Department (301) 99 S. Liberty St., Delaware, Ohio 43015

Delaware City Fire Department (302) 683 Pittsburgh Dr., Delaware, Ohio 43015

Delaware City Fire Department (303) 1320 West Central Avenue, Delaware, Ohio 43015

Delaware City Fire Department (304) 821 Cheshire Rd., Delaware, Ohio 43015

*Elm Valley Joint Fire District (310) 9821 US Route 42 N. Ashley, Ohio 43003 – (Limited to Monday-Friday)

Genoa Township Fire Department (440) 7049 Big Walnut Rd., Galena, Ohio 43021

Harlem Township Fire Department (450) 3883 S. St. Rt. 605, Galena, Ohio 43021

Liberty Township Fire Department (321) 7761 Liberty Rd North., Powell, Ohio 43065

Liberty Township Fire Department (322) 10150 Sawmill Pkwy., Powell, Ohio 43065

Orange Township Fire Department (361) 7700 Gooding Blvd., Delaware, Ohio 43035

Orange Township Fire Department (362) 7307 S. Old State Rd., Lewis Center, Ohio 43035

Porter/Kingston Fire District (380) 12844 Olive Green Rd., Sunbury, Ohio 43074

*Radnor Township Fire Department (430) 4061 OH-203, Radnor, OH 43066 (Limited drop-off hours: Monday thru Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.)

*Scioto Township Fire Department (370) 3737 Ostrander Rd., Ostrander, Ohio 43061 (Starting 6/1 – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., 7 days/week; go to the rear building entrance)

Tri-Township Fire District (331) 1725 Bowtown Rd., Delaware, Ohio 43015

Tri-Township Fire District (332) 660 Coover Rd., Delaware, Ohio 43015

Delaware County EMS Stations

Delaware County EMS Station #1 – 909 US 23 North, Delaware, Ohio 43015

Delaware County EMS Station #2 – 283 W. Granville St., Sunbury, Ohio 43074

Delaware County EMS Station #3 – 6226 Third Ave., Lewis Center, Ohio 43035

Delaware County EMS Station #4 – 4095 SR 203, Radnor, Ohio 43066

Delaware County EMS Station #5 – 245 W. High St., Ashley, Ohio 43003

Delaware County EMS Station #6 – 12844 Olive Green Rd., Sunbury, Ohio 43074

Delaware County EMS Station #7 – 6305 Frost Road Westerville 43082

Delaware County EMS Station #8 – 6457 US Hwy 36 West, Ostrander, Ohio 43061

Delaware County EMS Station #9 – 13961 Woodtown Rd., Galena, Ohio 43021

Delaware County EMS Station #10 – 2708 Lackey Old State Rd., Delaware, Ohio 43015

Delaware County District Library Branches (except Powell location)

Main Branch – 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, Ohio 43015

Liberty Branch – 7468 Steitz Rd., Powell, Ohio 43065

Orange Branch – 7171 Gooding Blvd., Delaware, Ohio 43015

Ostrander Branch – 75 North Fourth St., Ostrander, Ohio 43061

People In Need

138 Johnson Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015

For more information on donating a new box fan, contact Scott Stewart, Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at (740) 833-2180.

The drive is a joint effort between the Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and People In Need Inc.