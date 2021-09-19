Delaware County Fair returns in person

Delaware County

The 2021 Delaware County Fair.

DELAWARE COUNTY (WCMH) – The Delaware County Fair is back in full force this week after the COVID-19 pandemic limited the event last year.

This year, masks are optional while attendees are outside and vendors and the midway rides have returned.

Some people said things felt different.

One guest, Jimmy Lupton, said the fair would be crowded in previous years and it feels like there are fewer people and more open space this time around.

Sandy Kuh, general manager of the fair, said there are some changes this year as well.

“Last year, we had some vendors go out of business as a result of COVID-19,” she said. “This year, labor shortages have affected some vendors having to come or availability to come because of toys.”

In addition, this year, the fair will be having a COVID-19 vaccination area starting Monday for those who wish to get the shot.

The fair schedule can be found by clicking here. It runs at the Delaware County Fairgrounds through Saturday, Sept. 25.

