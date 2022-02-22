DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Throughout the day, heavy rains have led to flood watches and warnings across central Ohio.

While driving through Delaware County, you’ll see dozens of flooded yards, parks, and roadways, and it’s these road-closed signs that county officials want people to take notice of.

“As you encounter flooded roadways, as you encounter signs up, closed roadways, heed those signs, turn around,” said Sean Miller, director of the Delaware County Emergency Management Agency.

Since the start of the storm, Miller said the EMA team has been working to identify all flood zones and providing guidance on how to keep people from ending up with a stalled car or flooded basement.

“Just make sure that your sump pump is in good working order, and a lot of those have a tendency to go out at this time,” Miller said. “And so just make sure that you’re on top of that as well.”

Once the water recedes, he said people should prepare for Tuesday night’s drop in temperature.

“It’s going to freeze back up as well, so if your gutters are not clogged, they’ll drain properly and you’ll be less likely to get ice jams on your roof,” Miller said.

Another tip from EMA is you do not need to live in a flood plain to be eligible for flood insurance.