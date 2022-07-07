LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies say it appears a son fatally shot his father before killing himself at a home in Delaware County.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office released Thursday that deputies are investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide.

Just after 6 p.m., Wednesday, deputies were called to a home in Wedgewood Park on the report of a possible homicide.

Medics pronounced Jon Stevenson, 57, and Adam Stevenson, 14, dead at the scene.

Deputies say Adam’s mother was the one who found the two males after she arrived home.

“This type of loss is a tragedy for a family and their friends to endure, but with two family members—one being a young teen—it borders on unbearable,” stated Delaware County Chief Deputy Jeff Balzer. “We cannot speculate as to motive, but it is our goal to help bring as many answers to the family’s questions to help them as they grieve and try to make sense of it all.”

Detectives with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations continue to investigate the shooting.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741. Beginning July 16, dial or text 988.