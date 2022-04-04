DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man whose body was pulled from the Delaware State Park lake over the weekend, the site where a person went missing after a boating accident late last month.

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Brett Stone Jr., the Delaware County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

The results of an autopsy conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office won’t be available for between five and seven weeks. However, the Delaware County Coroner’s Office did say Stone’s death appears to be consistent with drowning.

According to ODNR, the department recovered the body from the lake during a search near the Sherwood Boat Ramp Saturday.

On March 24, ODNR responded to a 911 call to the lake where one person was found unconscious in the water and taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition. A second person had been reported missing at the lake.

There is no further information available at this time.