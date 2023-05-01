DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cleveland-based real estate developer is expanding its footprint in central Ohio by constructing more than 150 homes on dozens of acres in Delaware.

Addison Properties is developing 161 homes across several sections, expanding the Addison Farms development north of downtown Delaware by more than 60 acres. The final development plan for each site was approve by Delaware’s Planning Commission of April 19 and are expected to be completed some time next year.

Four Seasons at Addison Farms

The real estate company is constructing two clusters of homes as part of the “Four Seasons at Addison Farms” development. The first section will include 49 single-family homes on 29 acres along Heritage Boulevard, Aldersgate Drive and the Coldstone Court cul-de-sac. A second section will include 45 single-family homes on 11 acres along Beacon Bay Avenue and Aldersgate Drive.

A rending of the 94 single-family lots. (Courtesy Photo Delaware Planning Commission)

A 2.45-acre community recreation area is being constructed on the site, including a residents-only clubhouse with a swimming pool, dog park, shuffleboard area, fire pit and pickleball courts. In addition, a five-foot sidewalk along the east and west boundary of Heritage Boulevard will be built and an eight-foot path along the south border to extend into the existing Addison Farms development.

The site will also be home to four ponds and nearly 19 acres will be left for open green space, with 0.8 of an acre dedicated to a public park. The amenities have yet to be decided, but the planning commission discussed including a playground, basketball court, benches and more during the April 19 meeting.

Addison Farms North

Addison properties is also constructing 67 single-family homes on 22 acres along the extension of Heritage Boulevard between Hills-Miller Road and the future Merrick Boulevard. Forty-three properties will be accessed directly from Heritage Boulevard, while the remaining 24 lots will be accessed of the three cul-de-sacs on the northwest side of the site.

A rendering of the 67 single-family lots. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware Planning Commission)

The site’s final development plan states the minimum house size will be 1,250 square feet for a one-story three-bedroom home. Other home sizing options include 1,500 square feet for a two-story three-bedroom house, 1,700 square-feet for a one-story three-bedroom house and 2,000 square-feet for a two-story three-bedroom house.

A residents-only 4,200 square-foot clubhouse is being constructed on the site, complete with a pool, a playground and event spaces available for rent. In addition, an 8-foot concrete multi-use path along the west boundary of Heritage Boulevard and 5-foot sidewalk along the east border will be built to extend into the existing Addison Farms development.

“We’re excited about this project, it’s an important part of the development,” said Jason Friedman, president of Addison Properties, during a meeting with the planning commission on April 19.