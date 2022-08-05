COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that has restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County.
Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation showed two of three lanes blocked around 1 p.m. by emergency crews responding to the scene. The crash happened north of the Gemini Place exit. Photos from the camera appeared to show that a car broke through a guardrail and fell into a ditch.
The Ohio State Highway reported reported that one person died in the accident.
The crash has created a major traffic backup, as seen on a traffic camera on I-71 at Bale Kenyon Road.
ODOT warned drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story.