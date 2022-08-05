COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that has restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation showed two of three lanes blocked around 1 p.m. by emergency crews responding to the scene. The crash happened north of the Gemini Place exit. Photos from the camera appeared to show that a car broke through a guardrail and fell into a ditch.

The Ohio State Highway reported reported that one person died in the accident.

The crash has created a major traffic backup, as seen on a traffic camera on I-71 at Bale Kenyon Road.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

ODOT warned drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story.