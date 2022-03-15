DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Delaware County.

Troopers responded to a crash along I-71NB near the rest stop in the area of Dustin Road, at 7:22 a.m., Tuesday near mile post 127 in Berkshire Township.

Troopers say 61-year-old Jean Stuber from Mount Gilead was driving north on I-71 before traveling off the right side of the road and overturning several times.

Stuber was pronounced dead at the scene and according to OSHP, alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash and Stuber was wearing her seat belt.

The rest stop remains closed, while troopers investigate.