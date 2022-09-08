BERKSHIRE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 22-year-old Columbus man in Delaware County.

Stanislaw Mott, 22, was driving a motorcycle on State Route 3 around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday when he didn’t stop at a red light and was hit by Luke Morrison, 16, in a Ford Excursion. After the impact, Morrison also hit Mark Lundquist, 55, in a Volkswagen Atlas, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Mott was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a helmet and authorities suspect alcohol was not a factor for the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.