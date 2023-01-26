DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane.

City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site and serve the sides and desserts the brand’s fans have come to know.

The new restaurant features a drive-thru in addition to dine-in, carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery. Delaware’s joint will also begin catering events of all sizes and raise funds for local organizations and nonprofits.

In celebration, City Barbeque is hosting pre-opening events on Feb. 2 and 3 where visitors can get up to two complementary meals for dine-in, carryout, or drive-thru. Sign up to choose a time slot here.

Since 1999, City Barbeque has opened more than 60 locations in eight states, including a Reynoldsburg location that reopened last week with a drive-thru. Earlier this month, the chain named a new CEO after founder Rick Malir moved into a new executive chairman role.