DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after her car struck a tree off State Route 257 near mile post 4 in Concord Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say 54-year-old Tricia Workman of Columbus was driving a Honda Accord northbound about 6 a.m. Friday when she drove off the right side of the road. Troopers say she corrected, then crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road where she struck the tree.

The victim was transported to OhioHealth center in Powell, where she was later pronounced dead.

Troopers say the victim was not wearing her seatbelt. Alcohol is not suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation.