SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Walnut Local Schools Board of Education could vote Thursday on whether to ban LGBTQ+ Pride flags and other symbols promoting “activist causes” from the classroom.

The board is considering a resolution during Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. meeting that would ban “flags, banner, posters, electronic insignia and similar items” displayed in classrooms or school buildings that “promote activist causes, or are otherwise deemed controversial.” United States and Ohio flags would be permitted, along with the Big Walnut flag, the district’s mascot and the following symbols:

Displays in the classroom “as part of a temporary unit of study within the curriculum,” or “denote a recognition of achievement and are approved by the superintendent.”

Ohio High School Athletic Association or similar sport tournament displays.

Displays from branches of the military and universities.

Flags of countries representing foreign exchange students.

“This is the policy of the Big Walnut Board of Education as a neutral policy in respect to the appropriate usage and display of the items in district buildings or on district property,” the resolution’s most recent version states.

The measure was introduced by board member Alice Nicks during a Nov. 16 meeting after a Big Walnut teacher displayed a Pride flag within their classroom. The proposal also outlines that flyers, notices and invitations for clubs shall only be placed on bulletin boards approved by building administrators. These signs cannot be any larger than an 8.5″ x 11″ sheet of paper.

A previous version of the resolution said “flags, banners, signs or symbols displayed in classrooms or schools buildings have a significant impact on the educational environment.” A provision that said the board ” is granted specific authority through statute to make decision that directly affect the education experience of our students and the broader school community,” was also removed from the updated proposal.

If passed, the policy would apply to “to displays affixed to the grounds, stadium fencing, walls, doors, ceilings, or any other furnishings or appurtenances of any public school system building, vehicle, or the facility owned or operated by the Board of Education.” This applies to any electronic messaging, including emails on the district’s network.

Board President Doug Crowl argued during the Nov. 16 meeting that a Pride flag in a classroom could make students raised in religious households feel “condemned.” Nicks claimed community members have reached out to her with concern over displaying certain flags.

However, Superintendent Ryan McLane said he thinks the resolution is vague and asked, “I assume, if I would determine if something is controversial or subjective, am I the final say, or is it going to be appealed?”

Nine community members spoke against the resolution, while none spoke in favor. District parent Molly Snodgrass said the board needs to be focusing “on things that actually affect the day to days lives of the students.” Another parent, Jonna Walker, echoed Snodgrass and said all students should feel accepted.

“It is not something that our school needs to be focusing on right now,” said Walker. “There’s a huge need to support all of our students, especially those who identify as LGBTQ.”

Students also spoke out against the resolution.

“A lot of people in the LGBTQ community feel like they don’t belong,” Big Walnut senior Taylor Thompson, a member of the school’s Pride Society, said.

“LGBTQ+ students need a safe space and a place to belong,” said sophomore Grace Borsten, a founding member of the LGBTQ+ group. “It helps with mental health and learning, I guess, if students feel safe and accepted.”

LGBTQ+ youth who live in a community that is accepting of LGBTQ+ people reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide compared with those who do not, according to research from The Trevor Project. Fifty-five percent of youth surveyed said they view school as an LGBTQ-affirming space.

Ryan Wynia, the parent of three Big Walnut students, said the resolution is “scary” because it is “clearly motivated out of a place of fear.”

“It’s not screaming at anybody, it’s not slapping anybody in the face when they’re walking in the classroom,” said Wynia. “Most kids don’t even realize that it’s there. If that is part of your personhood and your identity you notice it. And you see and feel like it’s a psychologically safe place.”

“They have ripped posters down,” Dorsten said. “I have seen them rip them right in front of me. We have the right to express our opinions, no matter what they are. If it is a religious opinion, a teacher can hang a religious flag in their room.”

View the entire resolution below.