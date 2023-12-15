SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – The Big Walnut Local Schools Board of Education passed a resolution Thursday that restricts the flags and symbols that can be displayed in schools.

Board President Doug Crowl, Board members Angela Graziosi, and Alice Nicks voted in favor of the flag ban. Members Stephen Fujii and Todd Smith voted against the resolution.

The amended resolution goes further than the initial resolution to specify which flags are and are not acceptable. The United State flag, military flags, state flags, and flags from other countries are acceptable to be displayed in classrooms and on school grounds.

All other flags, including the pride flag and any symbol being deemed “activist” in nature are now banned.

Prior to taking a vote, the crowd of about 200 people had the opportunity to sign up to speak in front of the board for 3 minutes each. Around 40 people signed up to speak. After public comment, each board member was afforded the opportunity to discuss the resolution and ask questions.

Stephen Fujii asked fellow board member Alice Nicks why this resolution was brought forward in the first place, since she was the author. Nicks referenced a photo she was sent that showed a pride flag being displayed in a Big Walnut High School classroom.

She said this prompted her to have a conversation with Superintendent Ryan McLane about the flag. McLane responded to her Thursday by saying he told her at the time that there was no policy on such displays, so he could not take any action.

McLane also mentioned during the discussion that the school district’s legal counsel recommended against passing the resolution.

Public comments were impassioned and contentious at times prompting Crowl to threaten expulsion from the meeting for “cheerleading” and causing a disruption. Crowl did expel several audience members for such behavior.

Though the resolution did not specify when the policy would begin, Board President Crowl told NBC4 the policy would go into effect immediately.

Crowl was also asked directly if the board is concerned about any legal action considering the district legal counsel recommended against passing the resolution. He responded, “no comment.”

Alice Nicks also declined to answer any questions after the meeting.