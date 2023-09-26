DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Big Lots is transforming one of its central Ohio locations to launch a new store model.

The Columbus-based retailer is renovating its Delaware location at 159 S. Sandusky St. into “Big Lots Home,” a new brand of stores dedicated to furniture and décor. The location is one of 10 Big Lots undergoing the rebranding, including stores in Louisville and Georgetown, Kentucky.

“We look forward to welcoming Delaware shoppers to their new Big Lots Home and following along as they try new décor trends and enjoy a new and streamlined shopping experience close to home,” Nick Harrison, Big Lots Columbus district manager, said in a release.

Plans call for the new home stores to include vignettes showcasing Big Lot’s furniture offerings, from couches and chairs to mattresses and bedroom sets. Décor, bedding and other home goods will also be available.

