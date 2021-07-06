Bail set for suspect in killing of man found in tote in Alum Creek State Park

COLUMBUS (WCHM) — A judge has set a $200,000 bond for the suspect in the case of a body being found inside a tote dumped into the lake at Alum Creek Lake State Park.

According to court documents, in addition to the $200,000 cash, surety, or real estate, Timothy P. Burney Baldrick, 43, of Columbus, will be subjected to house arrest and GPS tracking should he post bail.

Baldrick is accused of killing Timothy Marcum, 37, of Columbus, whose body was found on June 28 inside a tote at Alum Creek Lake State Park.

Baldrick has been charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, with additional charges likely to follow.

A preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for July 13, but if Baldrick is indicted, the hearing will be canceled.