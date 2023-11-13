DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers are overhauling 60 acres of a former Salvation Army campsite in Delaware to build a nearly 600-unit apartment and townhome complex.

T&R Properties, a Dublin-based real estate developer, received approval from the Delaware Planning Commission on Nov. 1 to construct 592 apartment and townhome units across 61 acres on the east side of Lake Street and north of Jay Avenue. The site, a former Salvation Army summer campsite for disadvantaged children, will be split into two sections, “Greenwood Commons” and “The Flats at Sugar Run.”

Plans call for Greenwood Commons to feature 252 apartments across seven three-story buildings, along with a clubhouse and a one-acre plot for a future men’s shelter. The buildings will house studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

T&R Properties received approval to construct 593 apartment and townhome units across 61 acres. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware Planning Commission)

The Flats at Sugar Run will feature 276 one and two-bedroom apartments across three three-story buildings. In addition, 64 townhomes across 16, four-unit buildings will be constructed on the site, along with one single-family home and a clubhouse.

Developers are renovating the former camp director’s home into the single-family home, and an existing amphitheater will be renovated as an amenity for residents. In addition, half of the land will be preserved for open green space.

T&R Properties’ 60-acre complex comes as several other developments are taking shape in Delaware. Maronda Homes is building 655 homes as part of a residential and commercial development named “Donovan Farms” on a 114-acre site next to Boulder Park, east of South Section Line Road and west of Houk Road.

Fincon Bowtown is developing 132 for-sale townhomes across a 16.8-acre site home to city-owned farmland, located north of Bowtown Road and west of the Village Gate Apartments complex.

The 273-acre Addison Farms north of downtown Delaware is set to include the “Four Seasons at Addison Farms” with two clusters of homes, 49 single-family homes on 29 acres and 45 single-family homes on 11 acres, and a residents-only clubhouse with a swimming pool, dog park, shuffleboard area, fire pit and pickleball courts.

Addison Properties is also constructing 67 single-family homes on 22 acres, also with a residents-only 4,200-square-foot clubhouse on the site, complete with a pool, a playground and event spaces available for rent. In addition, 146 townhomes are set to expand the property by 17 acres. The two-story and three-story townhomes will sprawl a minimum of 1,200 square feet with a two-car garage.

Romanelli and Hughes is constructing 97 single-family homes to continue building out the 473-acre Terra Alta development north of Braumiller Road and west of Berlin Station Road. The plan calls for 43 homes to be built on 27.2 acres, section six of the development, at Bucine Court and Pisa Road, and 54 homes on 21.2 acres, section nine, at Elba, Mazzolla and Volterra courts and Stockdale Farms Drive.