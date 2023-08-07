DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A northeast Ohio apartment developer is constructing a 50-acre complex as part of a more than 270-acre residential development in northwest Delaware.

Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods is developing 280 apartment units across 45 single-story buildings to expand the Addison Farms development north of downtown Delaware by 52 acres. The proposal was approved by the Delaware Planning Commission on Wednesday and now heads to the city council for a final review before beginning construction.

Plans call for the apartments to sit west of U.S. 33 and east of Troy Road within four, six and eight-unit buildings, and to be built in two phases: the east side first with 145 units in 24 buildings and the west side second with 135 units in 21 buildings.

A rendering of the 280 apartment layout within the 273-acre development. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware Planning Commission)

Redwood’s 280 apartments will sit within “Sub-Area E” of the 273-acre Addison Farms development. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware Planning Commission)

Each apartment is set to feature two bedrooms and a two-car garage, totaling more than 1,200 parking spaces inside the complex including 101 overflow spots. The property will also feature 12.6 acres for open space, 5.3 acres for tree preservation areas and seven acres for storm water management.

Redwood’s proposal joins several other developments beginning construction with the 273-acre Addison Farms. “Four Seasons at Addison Farms” is set to include two clusters of homes, 49 single-family homes on 29 acres and 45 single-family homes on 11 acres, with a residents-only clubhouse with a swimming pool, dog park, shuffleboard area, fire pit and pickleball courts.

Addison Properties is also constructing 67 single-family homes on 22 acres, also with a residents-only 4,200 square-foot clubhouse on the site, complete with a pool, a playground and event spaces available for rent. In addition, 146 townhomes are set to expand the property by 17 acres. The two-story and three-story townhomes will sprawl a minimum of 1,200 square feet with a two-car garage.

The Delaware Planning Commission meets about once a month, watch previous meetings here. View Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods’ full Addison Farms proposal here.