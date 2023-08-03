DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman has died after a crash in Delaware County on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to State Route 257 near Seldom Seen Road in Liberty Township at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday after report of a crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Harriet Hammel, 79, of Powell, was driving a 2007 Volvo S80 north on S.R. 257 when the car veered left of center and struck a 2021 Ford F-150, the OSHP said. Both drivers were transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital where the driver of the Ford was treated for non-life threatening injuries and Hammel was pronounced dead.

Both drivers were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash, authorities said. The incident remains under investigation.