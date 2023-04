LEWIS CENTER Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are searching for two suspects who stole a bird worth more than $2,000 from a central Ohio pet store.

A surveillance camera spotted the pair stealing a bird from a Petland store in Lewis Center at about 5:20 p.m. on April 17, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The bird is valued at $2,600.

(Courtesy Photo/Delaware County Sheriff’s Office) (Courtesy Photo/Delaware County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office asked anyone who recognizes the suspects to email a deputy at nambrozich@co.delaware.oh.us.