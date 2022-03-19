DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man is dead after a crash in Porter Township Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP reports that Christopher Thomas from Centerburg was driving a 2020 Dodge Ram north on Condit Rd. near Olive Green Rd. at 7:14 a.m. Saturday before traveling off the road.

After Thomas’ vehicle traveled off the road, it struck a mailbox, a culvert and then overturned multiple times, per patrol.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. OSHP says that Thomas was not wearing his seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.