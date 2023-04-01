DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man is dead after a crash overnight Saturday in Delaware County.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bobby Brown of Waldo was driving a Hyundai a little after midnight on State Route 257 just north of Donovan Road in Thompson Township. The Hyundai veered off the right side of the road and hit a tree. Medics pronounced Brown dead at the scene.

According to OSHP, Brown was wearing a seatbelt and an initial investigation states alcohol was not a contributing factor. OSHP is continuing its investigation on the crash.