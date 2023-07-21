DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County was one of the hardest hit areas by Thursday night’s storms. Residents in the Radnor area spent the day chopping up trees and branches that had fallen.

Storms also damaged part of one of the Radnor Youth Athletic Association’s (RYAA) baseball fields.

“It was kind of a punch in the gut honestly seeing the damage,” Scott Morgan said.

Morgan has two kids who play baseball in the league. He stopped by to help Friday morning after hearing about what happened. Part of the net along the right field line was damaged. Part of the roof on one of the dugouts was torn off.

“It’s probably one of those things that seeing the roof off the building, it’ll be a lasting memory I’m sure,” he said. “My kids talk about stuff that left an imprint two years ago, this is something even after that roof is back on the building, they will I’m sure remember it.”

Erin Hatfield also has two kids who play RYAA baseball. They tried to do what they could to help on Friday.

“It was definitely devastating, especially since we spend so much time here and dedicate so much love to this field,” she said. “Seeing the roof ripped off really was hard to see.”

Fall baseball usually starts in mid August. League organizers are hoping to have everything fixed by then. Those interested in helping can contact RYAA.

“They’re ready to get their friends together and rally and start helping get the field fixed,” Hatfield said about her kids.