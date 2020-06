POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two girls last seen in Powell.

According to the sheriff’s office, Anyla Reinstein, 16, and Sierra Mowrey, 17, were last seen together in the Powell area.

The sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected and they are believed to have run away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pitts at rpitts@co.delaware.oh.us or 740-833-2800.