DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing 16-year-old boy.

In a post to its Facebook page, the office said Aidan, 16, has been missing for several days.

The sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in Aidan’s disappearance, but is still asking for the public’s help in finding him.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (740) 833-2800.